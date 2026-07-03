Joint police and defence force operation recovers suspected marijuana worth $1,375

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint police and defence force operation in Peardale on Thursday resulted in the seizure of more than one pound of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,375.

Police say the suspected drugs were discovered inside an abandoned building after officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion acted on information received.

According to the preliminary report, at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers proceeded to the building in the area. While searching on the eastern side of the structure, they discovered a red and yellow shopping bag containing a Ziploc bag with a grassy substance suspected to be marijuana.

No arrests were made in connection with the seizure.

The suspected marijuana was confiscated and weighed approximately one (1) pound, five (5) ounces, with an estimated street value of $1,375.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. The investigation continues.