Joint operation leads to $3 million drug seizure in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Bimini, in a joint operation with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and DEA & Customs Border Protection Airwing, seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine on Saturday, 24th January 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers, acting on information, conducted marine inquiries at Buccaneer Point Canal, South Bimini. During the operation, officers observed several men offloading coolers near a grey vessel. Upon noticing the officers, the men fled the area in a black truck travelling west.

A search of the vessel and a nearby bushy area resulted in the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine. No arrests have been made at this time, as investigations are ongoing.

The suspected cocaine weighs approximately 150 kilograms and has an estimated street value of $3,000,000.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force extends thanks to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for their assistance during this operation.