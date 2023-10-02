Joint initiative to commence first phase of activities to tackle downtown flooding issue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Downtown Revitalization Project, a joint initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation in collaboration with key government agencies, is set to commence the first phase of activities this week to address the persistent flooding challenges in Downtown Nassau.

The initial stage of the project focuses on clearing debris from the primary culverts, aiming to enhance the proper flow within the drainage system. This crucial work is being undertaken in close partnership with the Ministry of Public Works and the Water & Sewerage Corporation.

A technical team along with The Ministry of Works has begun investigating the longstanding flooding issues and is in the preliminary stage of finding a permanent solution that would remedy extreme flooding in the Downtown area.

Senator Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation who leads the Downtown Revitalization Project, said: “Resolving the downtown flooding issue is a long-term goal, but we have identified some of the key areas where we’ve noticed a lot of blockages. We understand that this is a short-term fix and may give us temporary relief.”

The team will focus on Dowdeswell Street, School Lane, Victoria Street and East Bay Street to remediate the blockage issue to alleviate flooding downtown. The project will take over a month to complete.

Rolle added: “Resolving the issue of flooding in the Downtown area over the long term requires substantial changes to the infrastructure and is a matter that we have to work closely with the experts to resolve. This matter will be addressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and his ministerial colleague in Public Works for a permanent, long-term solution. But, in the interim, we’re happy that the works currently being undertaken should bring some small relief.”

Once the main culverts have been cleared, the downtown drainage system will reportedly undergo quarterly cleanings to help prevent severe flooding.