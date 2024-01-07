JOINING FORCES: Former Miss Bahamas Universe queens call for a formal investigation into local franchise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Miss Bahamas Universe queens Chantel O’Brian and Melissa Ingraham have released a joint statement which has called on government, and the Miss Universe organization, to launch a formal investigation into the local franchise of the Miss Bahamas Universe organization (MBUO) following Ingraham’s decision to resign as Miss Bahamas Universe 2023/24.

Ingraham, via a statement released on her social media account on Friday, indicated that poor management and lack of support from the organization is what sparked her decision to resign.

O’Brian, who released a joint statement with Ingraham Sunday afternoon, has not only indicated her support for Ingraham, but further revealed that she wrote a formal letter of complaint to the Miss Universe organization regarding the lack of support that she received during her reign from the MBUO. O’Brian says no action was taken by the international pageant organization since she filed that formal complaint.

O’Brian and Ingraham are not the first queens to make public statements concerning what has been described as “mismanagement” of the beauty organization.

Former Miss Bahamas Universe Tarea Sturrup also expressed her grievances with a lack of support from the organization shortly after she completed her reign.

Ingraham’s predecessor Angel Cartwright, also reportedly upset with the MBUO, was notably absent during the grand finale of the Miss Bahamas Universe 2023 pageant.

The MBUO has not formally addressed the concerns raised by its former titleholders. The organization, via a press statement issued Friday, indicated that the 1st runner up Taja Hudson would assume the role as Miss Bahamas Universe 2023/2024. MBUO thanked Ingraham for her service and wished her well in her future endeavors.