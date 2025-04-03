Joinae Gibson Releases Powerful New Single ‘Burn Holy Ghost’ Following Electrifying Live Recording

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Gospel artist and radio personality Joinae Gibson is set to ignite the airwaves with the release of her latest single, Burn Holy Ghost. Following the success of her recent live recording, Gibson strategically chose this dynamic, Bahamian-inspired track as the first single from her upcoming album.

“With the diversity of songs on this album, selecting the first single was a challenge,” Gibson shared. “Each song holds a special place in my heart. However, Burn Holy Ghost was chosen because it is authentically Bahamian and perfectly timed for release near Pentecost. I wanted to start with a song that would resonate deeply with local listeners.”

The song’s premiere during the live recording event was met with an overwhelmingly fiery response. “The entire room was on fire! The anticipation for a Junkanoo/rake and scrape song has been building since the release of my first song in 2020. The audience felt right at home with Burn Holy Ghost, filled with excitement and energy.”

Produced by Junior Scott, who helmed the entire Ruach Live project, Burn Holy Ghost embodies the essence of passionate worship and cultural celebration. Gibson hopes the song will evoke a powerful experience for listeners, transporting them to the upper room of Acts 2 while immersing them in the live recording’s atmosphere. “I’m expecting that and more when anyone listens to Burn Holy Ghost. I want them to feel the anointing and be part of that moment.”

As she continues to expand her musical journey, Gibson teases more music and the release of Ruach Live in the coming months. In addition to her flourishing music career, she has embraced a new role as a radio personality, hosting The Shift on Glory 93.9 FM. “The Shift has been exactly that—a transformative experience for me, not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I love radio and look forward to using this platform to advance the Kingdom of Heaven through music and thought-provoking conversations.” Joinae’s new single is now available on all streaming platforms.