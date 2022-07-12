JOIN IN: US-based personal shopping company offering Bahamians opportunity to tap into the business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A US-based export shopping company is seeking to offer Bahamians an opportunity to tap into what has become a growing and lucrative business – personal shopping.

Enise Dalisma, a South Florida-based serial entrepreneur and business mentor also known as Kourtney, founded Kourtney’s Foreign Kart (KFK) two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company features a range of services like personal shopping, virtual shopping, package consolidation, warehousing, and pallet assembly, helping persons save thousands of dollars.

Dalisma said the business has been so successful, that she now wants to teach others how to get into the business, with the hopes of establishing a franchise operation within the next several years.

“I decided to teach how to be a personal shopper and start in The Bahamas because that’s where I’m from. It’s for people that like to shop and it doesn’t feel like working. If you like to shop and take care of people’s needs this is really something great to get into,” said Dalisma.

KFK was launched to meet the needs of frequent Caribbean travelers who had issues purchasing inventory for their businesses or personal use because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalisma said: “I started the business in July 2020. I’ve been an entrepreneur since 2017. I decided to shop for people and repackage things because sometimes when you order things they come in huge boxes and the freight forwarders will charge you for the size of the box as opposed to the actual item in the box.

“My goal was to help people save all around. I started going live on Facebook at department stores during the curfew times when I knew that a lot of people were at home. That’s how people got to know about me. I started with personal needs and then business owners started contacting me as well.”

Dalisma noted that a number of her customers have expressed interest in getting into the business and she now has plans to launch a teaching tour later this month as well as an affiliates program for aspiring business owners that are eager to learn more about increasing revenue in product and service-based sales.

Kourtney the shopper will begin the tour on July 30th, 2022, with Nassau as the first stop. The company will be hosting three seminars in one day for business start-up and maintenance, intro to personal shopping, and Freight forwarder/Courier service start-up. Guest speakers include Naason Sands CEO of Pastry Haven Bakery Nassau, Bahamas, and Mia Bowe CEO of Bowe’s Brokerage Nassau, Bahamas.

Other islands to follow are Eleuthera, Abaco, and Exuma.