Johnson uncertain about 2022 election run

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson yesterday said he has not decided on whether he will seek reelection.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a swearing in ceremony at Government House, Johnson indicated that despite uncertainty about his future in frontline politics, he will carry out the government’s mandate to the best of his ability.

“I want Bahamians to understand, I have about three more years,” Johnson, the minister of financial services, trade and industry, and immigration, said.

“I don’t know that I will run again. But for these three years, I am going to give it 110 percent — service to my country.”

The minister’s remark about his political future contrasts those of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who has repeatedly said he has another seven years to govern, foreshadowing a reelection for a second term.

Johnson, a former president of the Bahamas Bar Association, was a political newcomer ahead of the 2017 general election.

He beat long-time PLP MP Melanie Griffin at the polls, taking the seat she held for 15 years.

Johnson, a former minister of state for legal affairs, was appointed as the substantive minister for financial services, trade and industry and immigration following St. Anne’s MP Brent Symonette’s resignation as a Cabinet minister last July.

The Free National Movement (FNM) and Progressive Liberal Party have both launched their election campaigns.

During a January events, which was advertised as a town meeting, Minnis launched his reelection bid, declaring the victory train was officially on a roll.