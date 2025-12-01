John Watling’s Distillery expands its footprint with new culinary venture, The Spirit Table

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- John Watling’s Distillery is answering the Ministry of Tourism’s call for expanded downtown nightlife attractions with the launch of The Spirit Table, an intimate, rotating pop-up dining series hosted at the historic Buena Vista Estate. Created for both visitors and Bahamians, the initiative blends the Rum of The Bahamas with gastronomy, storytelling, music, mixology, and heritage—offering a shared evening experience that celebrates Bahamian identity while contributing directly to the revitalization of Nassau’s nighttime economy.

Built in 1789, the Buena Vista Estate has long stood as one of Nassau’s most iconic landmarks, serving as the city’s premier restaurant for more than fifty years until its closure in 2006. Rather than operating a permanent restaurant, the distillery has adopted a flexible, modern approach: curated dinners presented periodically throughout the year, each with its own theme, collaborators, and fresh-in-season-inspired menu. This approach encourages repeat participation and positions The Spirit Table as a premium, evolving nightlife experience for those seeking refined and authentic cultural engagement in a safe and elegant setting. Secure, on-property parking further enhances its appeal for locals eager to explore Nassau after dark.

The new culinary venture builds on the growing success of the distillery’s “We B Learnin’” Rum Academy, now a cornerstone of the estate’s visitor offerings. The Academy provides a hands-on exploration of Bahamian rum tasting, mixology, and bottle-your-own sessions, and even allows guests to fire the estate’s cannon—known as Bam Bam—alongside the AMMC’s West India Guard. These attractions broaden Nassau’s tourism landscape while giving residents meaningful opportunities to connect with their heritage. Together, the Rum Academy and The Spirit Table further the distillery’s mission to deliver high-value, story-driven experiences that elevate local producers, artisans, and the wider community.

The inaugural edition of The Spirit Table will be held on Saturday, December 6, with only 20 seats available for a one-night, island-to-island land-and-ocean-to-table culinary journey. The evening begins at 6:00 PM with a cocktail reception beneath the estate’s centuries-old black olive trees, featuring an open bar and signature JOHN WATLING’S cocktails—including the hand-shaken JOHN WATLING’S Daiquiri and the Old Bahamian, garnished with fresh mint harvested from the estate’s gardens. Live acoustic music by Bahamian singer-songwriter Patrice Murrell will set a warm, intimate tone. At 7:00 PM, guests will transition into the candlelit Rum Academy for a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Racquel “Kelly” Martin-Jones.

The menu highlights the depth and diversity of Bahamian ingredients: golden Andros conch croquettes; a crystalline Eleuthera soursop sorbet by Isola Gelato; Peruvian-style Exuma ceviche featuring locally sourced prawns, Nassau grouper, and Andros lobster; stone crab claws from The Fish Delivery Guys paired with plantain mofongo; and a torch-kissed Eleuthera-inspired key lime pie from The Cake Lounge. Chef Kelly will oversee the pacing, presentation, and sensory experience to ensure an elevated, narrative-driven evening.

Pepin Argamasilla, Managing Partner of John Watling’s Distillery, emphasized the community-first vision behind the project. “This experience isn’t just for tourists—it’s for local residents too,”Argamasilla said. “The real tourism magic happens when locals and visitors come together around one table to share the flavours, stories, and The Rum of The Bahamas. That’s when you truly feel what makes The Bahamas special.”

The timing of The Spirit Table also complements a major cultural moment for the capital. The day after the debut dinner, John Watling’s Distillery will host the Bahamas International Film Festival, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy world-class cinema and entertainment. Films and seminars will run from December 7 through December 10, creating a vibrant weekend of culinary and cultural experiences in Nassau.