Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

John Rolle reappointed as Governor of the Central Bank

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced   the reappointment of John A. Rolle as Governor for two years, beginning 1 January 2026.

Governor Rolle first assumed the role on 1 January 2016 and was reappointed for another five years on 1 January 2021. A career central banker, he joined the institution in 1990, progressing through ranks of the Research Department. From 2009 to 2012 he was seconded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a member of the Executive Board, and Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean. Subsequently, he served as Financial Secretary in The Bahamas Ministry of Finance, from 2013 to 2015, before returning to the Central Bank.

Governor Rolle holds graduate degrees in Economics from the American University, Washington, DC, the United States, and from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has also earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture