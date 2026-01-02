John Rolle reappointed as Governor of the Central Bank

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced the reappointment of John A. Rolle as Governor for two years, beginning 1 January 2026.

Governor Rolle first assumed the role on 1 January 2016 and was reappointed for another five years on 1 January 2021. A career central banker, he joined the institution in 1990, progressing through ranks of the Research Department. From 2009 to 2012 he was seconded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a member of the Executive Board, and Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean. Subsequently, he served as Financial Secretary in The Bahamas Ministry of Finance, from 2013 to 2015, before returning to the Central Bank.

Governor Rolle holds graduate degrees in Economics from the American University, Washington, DC, the United States, and from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has also earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute.