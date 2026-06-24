Jogger killed in Grand Bahama hit-and-run collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: in Grand Bahama are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of an Indian national after an alleged hit-and-run collision Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers were alerted to an accident near Royal Palm Way and Coral Road, where they found a male pedestrian lying unresponsive on the roadway with serious injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the victim to Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations indicate the victim was jogging east along Royal Palm Way when he was reportedly struck by a black SUV travelling west in the eastbound lane. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Acting on information received, police later located a black Suzuki SUV with extensive front-end damage. A 46-year-old man was subsequently taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.