JOBS GRANTED: 85 workers to be made permanent in public service

Rolle says move not political, but about Bahamians’ future

“We are committed to you”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle yesterday announced that 85 workers in the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance have become permanent and pensionable, with letters of employment readied.

“Every single day for the last few weeks, [staff] has been coming to me and saying to me: ‘Minister, where are my letters? Where are my people?’” Rolle said during a Free National Movement (FNM) drive-in rally on North Abaco.

“…I say to you today, I can announce to you with pride, that every single one of you who worked well, who did your work, is now fully employed in the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance.

“I know some people may say from the other side that this is a political move, but we say to you it is about your future.

“We are committed to you. We said this from last year that if you did well and you did your work, we will make sure that you fill the vacancies in the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance, and all 85 of you who are on my register, you will get your letters.

“We have printed them. They should be with your staff.

“We say it’s about your future ladies and gentlemen because we know and we care for you.”

In June, Rolle said the government had regularized more than 600 government workers, who had worked “faithfully for years on temporary month-to-month contracts”.

At the time, the minister also announced plans to make more than 1,100 people enrolled in the 52-week jobs program permanent during the current budgetary cycle.

He said the move evidenced the FNM’s heart for workers.

“We have chosen to remain faithful and even those persons who are faithful to the party opposite, Mr Speaker, they can now look forward to a public service career, a pension,” he said in Parliament.

“They can go to the banks. They can own a home. They can start a business.”

Yesterday, Rolle maintained that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave his administration a mandate to work on behalf of the Bahamian people and care for them.

He pointed out that his ministry, particularly National Insurance, has spent nearly $300 million on income support and Hurricane Dorian assistance.

“You in Abaco, Abaco and Grand Bahama have been the participants because we know that you are down,” he said.

“We know that you lost your money and many of you lost your jobs.

“The government immediately came to your rescue and said we will do the right thing.

“National Insurance and the government of The Bahamas made sure scores of you — for $200 a week, $150 a week, $100 a week — and today, even though many of you have returned to your jobs, the government is still paying $12 million every month in income support for people throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”