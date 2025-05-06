Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Jobreef partners with UB to host career growth workshop

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian-based recruitment and job search company Jobreef recently partnered with the University of The Bahamas to host a Career Growth Workshop aimed at preparing students to successfully navigate the job market.

Held on April 3rd at the university’s main campus, the workshop offered students practical tools and real-world insight into job hunting, interview prep, and creating strong digital profiles through the @jobreef platform.

The interactive session walked attendees through job search strategies, industry research tips, and personal branding.

Students were also introduced to tools like Jobreef’s Resume Generator and Paycheck Calculator and engaged in an open discussion on professional conduct, interview attire, and handling tough interview questions.

With a focus on improving access to employment opportunities, Jobreef has been working to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers in The Bahamas.

The platform offers a range of tools and services that support individuals at different stages of their career journey.

In addition to the workshop, Jobreef has confirmed that it is in the early stages of planning a major job fair set to take place in the coming months.

 

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture