Jobreef partners with UB to host career growth workshop

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian-based recruitment and job search company Jobreef recently partnered with the University of The Bahamas to host a Career Growth Workshop aimed at preparing students to successfully navigate the job market.

Held on April 3rd at the university’s main campus, the workshop offered students practical tools and real-world insight into job hunting, interview prep, and creating strong digital profiles through the @jobreef platform.

The interactive session walked attendees through job search strategies, industry research tips, and personal branding.

Students were also introduced to tools like Jobreef’s Resume Generator and Paycheck Calculator and engaged in an open discussion on professional conduct, interview attire, and handling tough interview questions.

With a focus on improving access to employment opportunities, Jobreef has been working to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers in The Bahamas.

The platform offers a range of tools and services that support individuals at different stages of their career journey.

In addition to the workshop, Jobreef has confirmed that it is in the early stages of planning a major job fair set to take place in the coming months.