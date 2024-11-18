JJ autographs larger than life mural

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Jonquel Jones recently signed her mural created by Celebrity Artist His Excellency Jamaal Rolle, Ambassador-at-Large for Cultural Affairs. The stunning portrait of the Grand Bahama native now adorns the exterior of Sherwin-Williams Paints Bahamas, located on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Jones shared on Monday morning that her favorite aspect of the mural is its massive scale and the incredible creativity behind its design. The mural incorporates vibrant colors and features one of Jones’ iconic quotes: “Delayed, but not denied,” a phrase she famously stated after winning the MVP title during the championship game.