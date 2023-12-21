Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits sees growth and expansion in 2023 with three new stores

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits saw growth success and expansion in 2023, highlighted by the addition of three new stores.

The company’s newest store opened on December 7th in Lyford Storage and Commerce Park. Earlier this year, Jimmy’s opened the doors of a new location on Abaco as a part of its expansion and restoration plans, which focused on the Northern Bahamas following the devastation from Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Due to increased economic activity and business on Eleuthera, the company also opened a new location in Governor’s Harbour, filling a demand on that island and complementing the company’s North Eleuthera location.

“The expansions have really been a team effort identifying where our brand should go and where it’s needed,” according to Jimmy’s General Manager for Nassau and the Family Islands Gary Sands. “I have a great team that I rely on to help make the best decisions in our growth for the future. It’s truly rewarding to manage a team like the one I have.”

“The openings signified the great potential for growth and forward movement. Our focus is on better servicing our customers and giving the consumers options.”

Sands assumed leadership of the company in 2017 and said a key part in the company’s rapid expansion throughout the country has been the commitment by its staff, ensuring they provide the best service possible and meaningful engagement in communities on various islands.

He said the most recent opening of the company’s second location in Western New Providence signifies the strength of the brand and trust Bahamians have in Jimmy’s to provide the best products and best service.

“We had an amazing turnout at our opening of our new store out west at Lyford Storage and Commerce Park. The community was very excited to receive us in the area showing we are building a strong brand throughout the country. We are excited to announce we have opened three new JWS locations this year throughout The Bahamas totaling 11 stores. This is a great step for JWS in expanding our footprint and distribution through the country.”

Jimmy’s is a subsidiary of Sands Beer, which has been around for 15 years. With 11 retail locations and four distribution centers throughout Nassau, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera, Jimmy’s services all the islands of The Bahamas through call reps where there aren’t distribution centers.

Diane deCardenas, JWS Assistant GM for Nassau and the Family Islands, said with JWS being a fairly young brand, its rapid growth is extraordinary.

“Compared to the other companies in the liquor industry in The Bahamas, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits is the new kid on the block,” deCardenas said. “I’ve been with the company for the past seven years and even before I began working for the family behind the brand, I heard only great things about them. While Jimmy’s is really happy to expand our locations, we also really appreciate and understand the importance of all the independent liquor stores that sell our products.”

“The availability of our products is very key. So, we must be able to work with all of our partners to carry them.”