Jet ski operator: ‘No negative impact on business following US advisory on industry’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Pedro Bannister, owner of Pedro’s Watersport, told Eyewitness News on Friday afternoon that the recent advisory issued by the United States Embassy, which urged its citizens to exercise caution during water-based activities in the country, has had minimal impact on local businesses.

Eyewitness News visited Goodman’s Bay on Friday, a popular beach destination known for its water sport activities. While there, Bannister told our Laurencia Smith that while business remains steady, the advisory is still affecting the “reputation,” of local operators and, by extension, the island’s tourism sector.

The U.S. Embassy stated that the update is part of ongoing efforts to address safety concerns and promote responsible recreational practices. Additionally, the Embassy emphasized its collaboration with the government to enhance regulation and oversight of jet ski operations.