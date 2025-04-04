Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Jet ski operator: ‘No negative impact on business following US advisory on industry’

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Pedro Bannister, owner of Pedro’s Watersport, told Eyewitness News on Friday afternoon that the recent advisory issued by the United States Embassy, which urged its citizens to exercise caution during water-based activities in the country, has had minimal impact on local businesses.

Eyewitness News visited Goodman’s Bay on Friday, a popular beach destination known for its water sport activities. While there, Bannister told our Laurencia Smith that while business remains steady, the advisory is still affecting the “reputation,” of local operators and, by extension, the island’s tourism sector.

The U.S. Embassy stated that the update is part of ongoing efforts to address safety concerns and promote responsible recreational practices. Additionally, the Embassy emphasized its collaboration with the government to enhance regulation and oversight of jet ski operations.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture