Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

JCNP Suspends All Junkanoo Actives Until Further Notice Following Gov’t Proposed Authority

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence has reportedly suspended all Junkanoo practices and parades in direct response to the government’s controversial Junkanoo Authority Bill.

In a strongly worded statement, the JCNP says it does not accept the proposed bill, which they argue undermines 21 years of self-management since former Prime Minister Perry Christie empowered the Junkanoo community in 2004.

“It is puzzling why the Government would wish to reverse the decision… after twenty-one years of self-determination, harmony, and success,” the JCNP said.

The Corporation alleges that political interference and a “disgruntled” group of Junkanooers with ties to high-ranking officials are attempting to dismantle the JCNP — even offering jobs to members in exchange for support of the proposed new government-run Junkanoo body.

They’ve also made it clear: if the government takes over, Junkanoo as we know it will shift from a community tradition to a paid performance — which the JCNP would need $45 million annually to deliver.

This is a developing story.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture