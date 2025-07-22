JCNP Suspends All Junkanoo Actives Until Further Notice Following Gov’t Proposed Authority

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence has reportedly suspended all Junkanoo practices and parades in direct response to the government’s controversial Junkanoo Authority Bill.

In a strongly worded statement, the JCNP says it does not accept the proposed bill, which they argue undermines 21 years of self-management since former Prime Minister Perry Christie empowered the Junkanoo community in 2004.

“It is puzzling why the Government would wish to reverse the decision… after twenty-one years of self-determination, harmony, and success,” the JCNP said.

The Corporation alleges that political interference and a “disgruntled” group of Junkanooers with ties to high-ranking officials are attempting to dismantle the JCNP — even offering jobs to members in exchange for support of the proposed new government-run Junkanoo body.

They’ve also made it clear: if the government takes over, Junkanoo as we know it will shift from a community tradition to a paid performance — which the JCNP would need $45 million annually to deliver.

This is a developing story.