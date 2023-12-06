JCNP: Junkanoo has outgrown Bay Street

JCNP estimates that an additional 4,000 seats are required to satisfy the seating demand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) says that the junkanoo parades have “outgrown” Bay Street while estimating that an additional 4,000 seats are required to comfortably satisfy seating demand at that venue.

Frustrations ran high on Monday after scores of junkanoo enthusiasts who attempted to purchase Boxing Day Junkanoo tickets were left disappointed upon discovering that many of the seats in both Rawson and Parliament Squares were sold out by the time ticket sales went live at noon that day.

The JCNP in a statement yesterday, noted: “Each year the JCNP reserves tickets for our parade stakeholders inclusive of our partners in Government, parade corporate sponsors including the various junkanoo group sponsors and Junkanoo groups before being made available for public sale. We acknowledge that without our stakeholders and the financial support that they extend to the various junkanoo groups, the parades would cease to exist.”

The JCNP continued: “The current seating capacity for each Jukanoo parade sits just under 8,000, with the premium seating in Rawson Square holding 1,728 and the section located in front of Scotia Bank holding just 624. The issue with ticketing is that our parade has outgrown its current Bay Street venue. The JCNP estimates that an additional 4,000 seats are required to comfortably satisfy demand for seating.”

The JCNP said that it has begun discussions with its government partners to identify areas in the current venue where additional seats can be installed without taking away access to the parade’s traditional bystanders.