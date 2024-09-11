JCNP designates Davis’ Way Forward Valley Boys as a “fun” group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The JCNP will recognize Brian Adderley’s “World Famous Valley Boys” as an A group participant in the upcoming Junkanoo parades, while Trevor Davis’ “Way Forward” Valley Boys will be relegated to the fun category.

This statement comes after Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg indicated tonight that both factions of the Valley Boys will receive seed funding from the government, though the specific split was not announced.