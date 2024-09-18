AFFIRMED: JCNP maintains Adderley-led Valley Boys will be in Group A

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence Limited (JCNP) clarified on Tuesday that only one Junkanoo group will be allowed to participate as The Valley Boys in the Group A division for the 2024 Boxing Day and 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades, noting that it will not intervene in the internal dispute involving two factions seeking recognition as the iconic Junkanoo group.

The JCNP confirmed it has recognized The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) as the group participating in Group Division ‘A’ for the upcoming parades, emphasizing that it will not recognize two groups with the same or similar names in the same category to avoid confusing the viewing public.

In a statement on Tuesday, the JCNP noted that while it typically refrains from commenting on internal disputes, recent public commentary, unwarranted personal attacks, and criticism have made it necessary to clarify its position for the benefit of the Junkanoo community and the wider public.

The JCNP stated: “As has been the case during every previous Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in New Providence in recent memory, there will only be one Junkanoo Group allowed to participate as The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) in Group Division ‘A’. The JCNP has received and accepted a compliant Junkanoo Parade Registration Application from The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley), as has been historically constituted and recognized, to participate in Group Division ‘A’. The JCNP does not consider its recognition of The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) to be controversial and believes that the Bahamian public understands that there can only be one ‘Valley Boys’ properly registered and recognized to participate in Group Division ‘A’.”

It added: “We are aware that individuals have registered ‘The Valley Boys Junkanoo Group’ (under the leadership of Mr. Trevor Davis) as a non-profit organization as of the 6th day of September A.D. 2023; however, The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) have existed as a Junkanoo Group long before that date and, in fact, participated as The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) during the 2023/2024 Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades in New Providence, notwithstanding the said purported registration. ‘The Valley Boys Junkanoo Group’ (under the leadership of Mr. Trevor Davis) did not apply for membership in the JCNP, and the Junkanoo Parade Registration Application submitted on its behalf was rejected by the JCNP. Therefore, the said non-profit organization will not be recognized for participation in Group Division ‘A’ at the 2024 Boxing Day or 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades in New Providence.”

While both entities have legal options available, the JCNP maintains that mere registration of a non-profit organization with a name identical to an existing recognized organization, such as The Valley Boys, does not negate the existence of The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley).

The JCNP noted: “If members of a Junkanoo Group wish to separate and form a competing entity, they are undoubtedly entitled to do so, albeit under whatever new name through which they choose to articulate their cultural expression. Should, however, members wish to challenge the leadership and control of their Junkanoo Group while remaining under that banner, they are required to engage in that dispute amongst themselves. We expect Junkanoo Groups to conduct their affairs transparently, fairly, and with integrity. While there may be legitimate disputes, we expect these disputes to be resolved amicably or, if not, entrusted to the Court for adjudication in accordance with the law.”

The JCNP reiterated its recognition of The Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) as the group participating in Group Division ‘A’ for the 2024 Boxing Day and 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades. The JCNP will not recognize two groups with the same or similar names in the same category to avoid public confusion. The JCNP does not recognize “factions”; it recognizes Junkanoo Groups.

“We encourage the ‘factions’ to resolve their dispute in the appropriate forum, as the JCNP will not be drawn into their internal dispute. The parties have long been placed on notice of the JCNP’s stated position, and there will, therefore, be no reasonable or lawful justification for any last-minute attempts to delay or interfere with the conduct of the 2024 Boxing Day and 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades in New Providence,” the JCNP concluded.