Jaws of life used to extract traffic victim

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police in Abaco are investigating a traffic accident that has left one male dead.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday 15th June, 2024, on S.C. Bootle Highway in Treasure Cay and involved two (2) vehicles: a white Ford F-250 with a single male occupant and a white Suzuki Carry with two occupants.

Initial reports indicate that the F-250 was traveling west, and the Carry was traveling east when the two collided. The passenger of the Carry was able to exit the vehicle; however, the driver was trapped and had to be extricated utilizing the Jaws of Life. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.