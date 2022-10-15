Jamaican woman gunned down in Red Land Acres

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 22-year-old Jamaican woman was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Red Land Acres last night.

According to police, the incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11pm.

“Preliminary reports reveal that the victim was standing outside the complex when she was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by a male who exited a dark-colored Japanese vehicle,” read the police statement.

“EMS personnel confirmed that the victim, who is believed to be a Jamaican national, had no vital signs of life. At present police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident. Investigations continue.”