Jamaican national arrested on suspicion of money laundering following $300K cash seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Thursday, September 25, 2025, police executed a coordinated joint operation resulting in the arrest of an adult male of Jamaican nationality on suspicion of money laundering.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 3:00 p.m., law enforcement officers, acting on intelligence, searched a motor vehicle off East Bay Street. During the search, a substantial amount of cash was recovered, leading to the arrest of a 59-year-old male. Further investigations prompted officers to execute a search at the location where the suspect resides, resulting in the discovery of an additional large sum of cash. In total, officers seized more than $300,000 in U.S. and Bahamian currency, suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity.

The investigation continues.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force expresses appreciation to officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, Financial Crimes & Investigation Unit, Real-Time Crime Centre, and our U.S. counterparts for their collaboration and dedication in this joint effort.