Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Jamaican national arrested on suspicion of money laundering following $300K cash seizure

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Thursday, September 25, 2025, police executed a coordinated joint operation resulting in the arrest of an adult male of Jamaican nationality on suspicion of money laundering.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 3:00 p.m., law enforcement officers, acting on intelligence, searched a motor vehicle off East Bay Street. During the search, a substantial amount of cash was recovered, leading to the arrest of a 59-year-old male. Further investigations prompted officers to execute a search at the location where the suspect resides, resulting in the discovery of an additional large sum of cash. In total, officers seized more than $300,000 in U.S. and Bahamian currency, suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity.

The investigation continues.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force expresses appreciation to officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, Financial Crimes & Investigation Unit, Real-Time Crime Centre, and our U.S. counterparts for their collaboration and dedication in this joint effort.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture