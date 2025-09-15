Jamaican Man Shot on Flamingo Avenue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a Jamaican man hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday.

According to initial reports, shortly after 5:15, occupants of a burgundy Japanese-model vehicle opened fire on another vehicle traveling along Flamingo Avenue near Eden Street. The suspects’ vehicle then fled the scene.

One passenger inside the targeted vehicle was shot and taken to hospital by private vehicle, where he remains in serious condition.

Police say investigations into this matter are ongoing.