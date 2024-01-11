Jack’s Bay phase I completion targeted later this year; construction management partner unveiled

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Jack’s Bay, the 1,200-acre private club community on Eleuthera, is eyeing the completion of its first phase later this year and has announced the formation of its in-house builder and construction management partner Latitude Builders, a move that will create up to 60 jobs for the area.

“We have established this collaborative venture to help our future residents create a legacy home to connect, dream, and grow — that’s Eleuthera and that’s what Latitude Builders offers its clients,” says Doug Maslo, director of construction and development at Jack’s Bay. “Latitude has the background and tools in the Bahamas to make sure that the homes at Jack’s Bay are built to the highest standards, and we have full confidence in their process.”

Jack’s Bay said it chose to collaborate with Blue Crump, managing partner of Island Builders, “because of his ability to deliver quality homes that align with the community’s design vision and brand ethos.”

Island Builders’ initial focus will be on the Founder’s Lots, providing homeowners with a white-glove service so that design, build, and construction occur frictionlessly. Whether Jack’s Bay owners work directly with Latitude Builders for building their home, or their builder, Latitude pledged to provide full-service construction management to ensure compliance and the highest standards of quality.

“We’re confident Jack’s Bay owners will work with us for the results, but they’ll continue engaging Latitude for future projects because they enjoy our detailed process and the experience of working with our expert team,” says Blue Crump, chief executive officer of Latitude Builders.

Crump led rebuilding efforts post-hurricane Dorian at Bakers Bay on Guana Cay and has been building new luxury homes in Abacos for the past several years. He and his construction leadership team bring luxury home and estate-level building experience to South Eleuthera from coastal states throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and across the Caribbean.

Phase I of Jack’s Bay is slated for completion in late 2024, including the Atlantic Club, a revitalized enhancement of the current beach club known as the Pink House, a sports pavilion, a 7,000 square foot spa village, the ready-to-build lots on Founder’s Row, and 12 Atlantic Club cottages. Jack’s Bay’s 10-hole golf course, designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design, is already complete, and its 18-hole Nicklaus Heritage™ course is slated for completion in early 2025.