Jack’s Bay announces Preferred Architects Program

Founder’s Lot homes to be designed by RAD Architecture, Harrison Design, and DOMO Architecture and Design

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-– Jack’s Bay, a 1,200-acre private club community on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas, anchored by both an 18-hole Nicklaus Heritage™ and 10-hole Tiger Woods and TGR course, announces its preferred architect’s program for the community’s Founder’s Lot custom homes in partnership with RAD Architecture, Harrison Design, and DOMO Architecture and Design. These world-renowned firms will work alongside Jack’s Bay’s in-house Bahamian architect, Trevor Bridgewater of On-Point Management Services, to provide white glove service for buyers looking for a turnkey advantage.

RAD Architecture, Harrison Design, and DOMO Architecture and Design were selected for their ability to deliver luxurious, high-quality residences that align with the community’s values and design vision. Miami-based boutique design firm, RAD Architecture provides a full range of architectural services and building excellence at every stage of the development process. With seven offices across the U.S., Harrison Design is a full-service architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture firm that has been recognized as a Top 50 Coastal Architects by Ocean Home magazine and has earned multiple American Institute of Architects and Institute of Classical Art and Architecture awards. DOMO Architecture and Design is a full-service boutique design firm with an emphasis on beauty through means of simplicity. With offices in Miami and Europe, DOMO’s designers pull from local inspiration and artistry.

“All three firms have earned a reputation as industry leaders with their commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with them for Jack’s Bay. Each studio was selected for their understanding of Jack’s Bay’s architectural style to be timeless using the highest quality of natural materials available,” says Doug Maslo, director of construction and development at Jack’s Bay. “With global exposure, we trust that our future homeowners will want to utilize RAD, Harrison Design, or DOMO, and the white glove service provided by Jack’s Bay.”

Jack’s Bay is a low-density community with a mix of housing options that harmonize with one another, and each residence will be tailored to preserve the rolling topography, native vegetation, and extraordinary natural setting of the land. While these architects have their own styles, the overall architectural design guidelines of Jack’s Bay reflect a Bahamian-modern influence that maximizes open spaces and indoor/outdoor living. Traditional elements of Bahamian architecture include the use of verandas, covered porches, Bermuda-style roofs, and wood shingle coverings.

Phase I of Jack’s Bay is slated for completion in late 2024, including the Atlantic Club, a revitalized enhancement of the current beach club known as the Pink House, a sports pavilion, a 7,000 square foot spa village, the ready-to-build lots on Founder’s Row, and 12 Atlantic Club cottages. Jack’s Bay’s 10-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design is already complete and its 18-hole Nicklaus Heritage™ course is slated for completion in early 2025.

IMI Worldwide Properties is facilitating sales of the Founder’s Lots, and sales are already successfully underway. The Founders Lots include a total of 24 beachfront and ocean-view homesites ranging in price from $1 million to nearly $3 million. To learn more about Jack’s Bay, go to www.jacksbayclub.com.