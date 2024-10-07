Watch ILTV Live
Ja’Ann Michella Major set to become new Senator

The Prime Minister has announced his intention to recommend Ja’Ann Michella Major’s appointment to the Senate, citing her extensive expertise in maritime and aviation law as critical to The Bahamas’ continued economic modernization.

Currently serving on the Board of The Bahamas Maritime Authority, Major is a partner at Higgs & Johnson, one of the nation’s leading law firms. She brings a wealth of experience across commercial and regulatory matters, as well as real estate and development. Major also serves on the Board of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, further underscoring her significant contributions to the country’s business sector.

“Ja’Ann Major’s work ethic, intellect, and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset as we strive for a more prosperous and inclusive Bahamas,” the Prime Minister remarked. He added that the appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to elevating a new generation of leaders who are playing key roles in shaping the nation’s future.

Major’s appointment follows the resignation of Quinton Lightbourne, who will join the Board of Directors at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Lightbourne’s new role is seen as an opportunity for him to advocate on behalf of Caribbean stakeholders. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Lightbourne’s service, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

The formal recommendation for Major’s Senate appointment will be made to the Governor-General shortly.

