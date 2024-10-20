Izmirlian prevails in landmark $1.6 billion verdict against China Construction America

Izmirlian family prevails in case finding that CCA fraudulently thwarted the Baha Mar project opening to serve its own interests NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BML Properties Ltd. has been awarded over $1.6 billion against China Construction America in its long-running New York lawsuit concerning the Baha Mar project, prevailing on all claims.

The bench trial, overseen by New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, examined whether BML’s $1.5 billion losses resulted from the resort developer’s overleveraged debt or construction delays.

BML had claimed that CCA, the Chinese state-owned construction firm responsible for building the luxury resort Baha Mar, concealed significant delays and intentionally sabotaged the project’s March 2015 opening date to drive BML into liquidation. According to BML, this sabotage led to the loss of its $745 million investment, now totaling $1.55 billion with interest.

Sarkis Izmirlian, the original developer of the mega-resort, filed a lawsuit six years ago, alleging “massive fraud” by CCA. Izmirlian claimed that CCA intentionally engaged in work slowdowns or stoppages, preventing the resort from opening to paying guests on March 27, 2015, and contributing to BML’s liquidity crisis. The development, ultimately placed into receivership, was later sold to its current owner, Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

Justice Borrok ruled that CCA, the U.S. business unit of China State Construction Engineering Corporation – China’s largest construction group, defrauded BML Properties as well as breached the parties’ investment agreement, directly resulting in the complete loss of BML’s $845 million investment in Baha Mar.