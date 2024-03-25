Ivylyn Cassar, Equity Chairman, receives STEP Bahamas trailblazer award

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ivylyn Cassar, Principal and Chairman of Equity Bank Bahamas Limited and Equity Trust Bahamas Limited, has been named the recipient of the 2024 STEP Bahamas Trailblazer Award.

The award was presented in a formal ceremony on March 21 at the opening of the annual STEP Bahamas Conference.

STEP Bahamas Conference Committee Chairman Theo Burrows said Ivy was the committee’s unanimous choice for the Award with input from the STEP Board.

“It was an easy choice to choose Ivy for the Trailblazer Award,” said Mr. Burrows. “She continues to blaze trails and make significant contributions to the financial services industry in The Bahamas and to the ongoing work of the STEP Bahamas branch. Her drive, dedication, and generosity are unmatched, and we are extremely delighted that she has accepted such a deserving award.”

The Award recognizes “a senior professional in the financial services industry who has made significant contributions to the trust and estate sector, often creating paths for others to follow professionally and also being a leader in the community.”

In presenting the Award to Ivy, Latonia Symonette-Tinker, Chairman of the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) said, “There is no doubt that Ivy’s personal career accomplishments more than justify her as the Trailblazer Award recipient as a significant contributor to not only the financial services industry in the Bahamas, but also to many of the individuals we see here today as professionals in the industry. She has not only created a path for others to follow, but she continues to create more trailblazing paths as she ascends to higher heights. She’s not done yet!

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Trailblazer Award,” said Ivylyn. “There are so many people who have served as mentors throughout my career and to them I owe a debt of thanks. As a STEP member since 1996 I also owe so much of the success that I have enjoyed in my career to STEP’s professional development and education programmes.”

From a corporate perspective, Equity’s success has seen it become one of the country’s leading Bahamian-owned and managed financial service entities, employing more than 60 Bahamians and operating in both the international and domestic markets.