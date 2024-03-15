IT’S OFFICIAL: Kai Jones officially signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- NBA Center Kai Jones has officially signed a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers today.

No policy or terms of the deal were disclosed. Jones will wear jersey number 88, according to a statement published on the teams website Friday afternoon.

Jones is the second Bahamain on the Philadelphia roaster behind Grand Bahama native, and fellow Bahamian Men’s National Basketball teammate Buddy Hield.

Jones was selected by New York with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was then subsequently drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. He’s played in 67 career NBA games for the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points on 56.7 percent shooting and 2.0 rebounds.

The newest edition to the 76ers will participate in a showdown against the Hornets tomorrow night in Philadelphia.