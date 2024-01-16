IT’S OFFICIAL: BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson addresses certification of union’s election results

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) Kimsley Ferguson, while commenting on a recent decision made by the Ministry of Labour & Public Service to certify the union’s election results, indicated that he remained confident that his “Workers Team,” had done enough groundwork to win a clean election and had no doubts that the ministry’s certification, on his win, would be forthcoming.

Opponents of the Workers Team suggested that Ferguson and his candidates ran an unclean campaign and allegedly rigged the election process and results.

The election process and its results were investigated by the Ministry of Labour & Public Service and its minister Pia Glover-Rolle indicated, via a press statement issued on Monday morning, that the results of the BPSU election were certified.

“On Friday, 12 January 2024, in a letter addressed to the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), I communicated the decision to certify the results of the BPSU election held on 27 September 2023,” Glover-Rolle said.

“Based on a thorough investigation and consultation process, we have made the determination that the irregularities identified were not of a magnitude that would justify overturning the results.”

The statement continued, “We are confident that the process produced an outcome that reflects the will of the participants. However, we also acknowledge the need to make improvements so that future union elections are conducted in a manner that inspires confidence in the electoral process.”