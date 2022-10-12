IT’S NOT US: FOCOL clarifies role as BPL’s fuel transporter, not supplier

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — FOCOL, the BISX-listed petroleum products supplier, is dismissing suggestions that it provides fuel to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Executives issued a statement that the company’s agreement with BPL only provides for the transportation of fuel to the utilities company’s Family Island sites.

BPL’s fuel supplier is Shell North America. Works Minister Alfred Sears told Parliament last week that beginning October 1, the government will make a monthly subvention of $10 million to Shell to be applied to the company’s arrears.

This arrangement will continue until June 2023.

“At FOCOL, we are committed to providing energy solutions that are beneficial to our country,” said FOCOL’s president Dexter Adderley in a statement.

“This is evident in the relationships we foster with local stakeholders to deliver power generation through Bahamas Utilities Company.”

Adderley continued: “We are aware of information circulating on social media and comments made on a talk show that misrepresents Sun Oil Limited, another subsidiary company of FOCOL, and its relationship with BPL. For certainty, neither Sun Oil nor any other FOCOL subsidiary supplies diesel or heavy fuel oil (HFO) to BPL’s power plants and we have no knowledge of or affiliation with the entity in the document in circulation.

“We would like the public to understand that Sun Oil’s agreement with BPL only provides for the transportation of fuel to BPL’s Family Island sites, which BPL procures directly through their arrangement with their fuel supplier, currently, Shell North America.”

Adderley added: “Simply put, we do not supply fuel to BPL’s power plants as suggested.”