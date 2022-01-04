IT’S A ‘NO’ FROM GOVT: MSC cruise ship with positive COVID cases denied entry to private island it owns

Cruise stays extra day at sea to make up for missed call on Ocean Cay

Bahamas records highest-ever COVID cases on the same day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The MSC Seashore was denied entry to Ocean Cay on Thursday after several crew members and guests onboard the cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior government official confirmed to Eyewitness News that the decision was made by the Ministry of Health.

The denial was issued despite the fact that the cruise line owns the private island of Ocean Cay.

In a letter to guests, Seashore Captain Giuseppe Galano advised that the Bahamian government forced the vessel to cancel its call to Ocean Cay Marine Reserve out of an abundance of caution.

“As you know, when it comes to their response to the increases in positive COVID-19 cases currently seen worldwide, Caribbean islands continuously and independently evaluate their own specific policies and procedures as it relates to individuals entering their territories,” Galano said.

“Unfortunately, and unlike most ports of call, the government of The Bahamas has decided to force us to cancel our call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve today out of abundance of caution.”

Due to the short notice of the denial, the cruise line added an additional day at sea in lieu of its interrupted call at Ocean Cay.

We immediately isolated individuals and their close contacts in the section of the ship that is dedicated for this and is separate from where you conduct all your activities. – Seashore Captain Giuseppe Galano

Galano advised that during the ship’s routine monitoring, a limited number of positive COVID-19 cases were discovered onboard among several crew members and guests.

“In line with our protocol, we immediately isolated individuals and their close contacts in the section of the ship that is dedicated for this and is separate from where you conduct all your activities,” the ship’s captain said.

The Bahamas recorded 520 cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the highest number of cases in a single day and topping the 330 recorded on Christmas Day.

The test positivity rate currently stands at 40 percent.