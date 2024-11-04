Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Italian booth wins “Best Booth” at 2024 International Culture Wine and Food Festival, donates proceeds to Bahamas Humane Society

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Italian community of the Bahamas proudly represented Italy at the 2024 International Culture Wine and Food Festival, winning the “Best Booth” award for their vibrant and authentic showcase.

Over the festival weekend, attendees had the chance to savor Italian flavors and enjoy Italy’s finest wines, all in celebration of Italian culture.

The Italian booth, a collaborative effort by local Italians and Italy-lovers alike, offered a rich experience with authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted wines that celebrated Italy’s traditions. Volunteers brought to life Italy’s spirit and charm, creating a warm and welcoming space for festival-goers to connect with Italian heritage.

All proceeds from the Italian booth were donated to the Bahamas Humane Society, supporting their work in animal welfare across the islands.

“The Italian community is proud to contribute to a cause so meaningful to the Bahamian community and hopes this donation will aid the organization in its mission,” a press release read.

“We are honored to be awarded the ‘Best Booth’ award and to share a piece of Italy with our Bahamian neighbors,” said Dr. Alberto Suighi, Italian Honorary Consul to The Bahamas.

“Supporting the Bahamas Humane Society is a cause close to our hearts, and we’re grateful to everyone who stopped by our booth and made this donation possible.”

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture