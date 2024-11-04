Italian booth wins “Best Booth” at 2024 International Culture Wine and Food Festival, donates proceeds to Bahamas Humane Society

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Italian community of the Bahamas proudly represented Italy at the 2024 International Culture Wine and Food Festival, winning the “Best Booth” award for their vibrant and authentic showcase.

Over the festival weekend, attendees had the chance to savor Italian flavors and enjoy Italy’s finest wines, all in celebration of Italian culture.

The Italian booth, a collaborative effort by local Italians and Italy-lovers alike, offered a rich experience with authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted wines that celebrated Italy’s traditions. Volunteers brought to life Italy’s spirit and charm, creating a warm and welcoming space for festival-goers to connect with Italian heritage.

All proceeds from the Italian booth were donated to the Bahamas Humane Society, supporting their work in animal welfare across the islands.

“The Italian community is proud to contribute to a cause so meaningful to the Bahamian community and hopes this donation will aid the organization in its mission,” a press release read.

“We are honored to be awarded the ‘Best Booth’ award and to share a piece of Italy with our Bahamian neighbors,” said Dr. Alberto Suighi, Italian Honorary Consul to The Bahamas.

“Supporting the Bahamas Humane Society is a cause close to our hearts, and we’re grateful to everyone who stopped by our booth and made this donation possible.”