‘IT WASN’T US’: Resorts World says Shaggy to blame for failed concert after pulling out last-minute

Refunds to be issued to all attendees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Resorts Worlds on Bimini said it has launched a full investigation into Jamaican-American musician Shaggy pulling out of a fully paid performance at the resort over the weekend.

The failed concert came much to the disappointment of guests who flew into the island as part of packaged deals to hear the singer’s popular songs.

The popular artist, best known for his 2000 hits “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel”, was advertised to perform on February 26.

According to video promos ahead of the event, ticket packages began at $578.

People spent thousands to come for this show. Getting $40 back doesn’t make up for thousands lost. It’s so disappointing. – Purported Resorts World Bimini guest

In a January 19 post, Resorts World said: “Shaggy takes over Bimini Beach. Listen live to his famous hits ‘It Wasn’t Me’, ‘Angel’, ‘Early in the Morning’.”

But according to guests, who waited for hours by the poolside on Saturday, the artist never touched the stage.

“Shaggy was paid 100 percent of his fee and, without notice to the resort, had his team [make] his announcement that he was unable to perform,” Resorts World said in a Tweet on Saturday.

“A full investigation is being launched and all attendees will be refunded the amount paid for the show.”

One purported guest, with the handle “Lfleezy”, took to Twitter, claiming he purchased tickets for himself and his wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

He claimed the tickets were part of a package to visit the island and “everyone here is angry right now”.

“People spent thousands to come for this show,” he said.

“Getting $40 back doesn’t make up for thousands lost.

“It’s so disappointing.

“My wife just finished cancer treatment and I brought her here for this.

“When people were trying to get off or on the tram, one fell down.

“They didn’t tell anyone about returning to port for the ferry.

“It’s such a beautiful place, but so poorly managed.”

The purported guest also said he sided with the artist, alleging “it seems that the resort did not adequately prepare for his show and he didn’t want to disappoint”.

In an update on Sunday, “Lfleezy” said the resort offered an $83 refund as compensation for the thousands spent to visit the island to see the artist.

“Do not come here,” he wrote.

“They do not value guests…”

Another Twitter user, “Ciara’s Prayer Circle”, said: “For three hours, they kept saying he was about to come on, then announced due to technical difficulties, he wasn’t going to perform.

“Lots of different stories as to why he really didn’t.”

The resort has advertised an appearance by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea from April 15-17 as part its Spring Break event series, which includes an “STFU & Party” lineup.