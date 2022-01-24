STAND OFF: Teachers’ union planned march on schools reopening

Teachers’ union pres. tells teachers to ‘shut computers down and stand up for rights’

Minister stresses need to begin addressing learning gaps ASAP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson last night advised teachers across the country to “shut your computers down and stand up for your rights” as public schools reopen for hybrid face-to-face learning today.

Police have reportedly approved the union’s request for a “peaceful march” from the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre to the Ministry of Education’s headquarters between 7am and 9am today.

“The Bahamas union of teachers and its 3,000 members support the reopening of schools face-to-face,” Wilson said in the voice note. “However it is the union’s duty, it is the union’s obligation to ensure that schools open safely and the academic instructional model whichever one is chosen, that the details are known.

“Our fight is not a political one. This is a national issue because education in the Bahamas is in crisis.”

She added: “Tomorrow is dubbed #Teachers shut your computers down and stand up for your rights. You have a right to stand.”

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin last night defended the government’s decision to reopen schools for face-to-face learning after receiving the green light from health officials, insisting that while the notice was short, “there is no time to waste”.

Students across the country are expected to return to the classrooms today for a hybrid model of learning that would see students return on an intermittent schedule of face-to-face lessons.

The government’s announcement of it last week sent waves of shock across the education sector, with teachers and parents expressing concern over the short notice — just four days prior.

Public schools were initially set to reopen for hybrid learning on January 11, but that was postponed as the country saw a record increase in COVID-19 cases.

Schools instead reopened in the fully virtual model to a difficult start, with many teachers and students complaining about challenges accessing the Ministry of Education’s Learning Management System.

During a national address last night, Hanna-Martin said when the government announced the delay, it was made clear that officials “did not anticipate that the reopening would be delayed for very long and that the country should brace for an imminent return to school”.

“Given the government’s repeated communications to the public regarding the fact that the timeline for schools to reopen would be in a matter of weeks, we fully expected that educational professionals remained ready for the eventual return to the classroom,” she said.

She added: “The timeline may be a bit truncated for some and we acknowledge that. But we must also acknowledge that we are in the midst of an educational crisis that demands a degree of urgency, especially given the delay that occurred on January 11.

“Every day that our children remain out of school does further damage. The time to return to in-person learning is now. We are not living in ideal times but we must do the best.”

She advised that the first week of hybrid learning has been deemed a transitional week allowing each individual school’s administration, teachers, students and parents to reacclimatize to face-to-face instruction.

This is where we know the process can begin for effective learning recovery and accelerated learning. This is where hope is restored and where we roll up our sleeves to ameliorate the fallout of COVID 19 on education. – Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin

The health minister said schools have been fully guided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as to on-campus protocols, inclusive of the reduction in the number of students allowed on campus at any given time; mandatory mask-wearing; ventilation, including maximized use of outdoors; mandatory social distancing; continuous observation; and isolation where necessary.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has initiated free COVID-19 testing, which students and teachers can access.

“In these circumstances, global evidence shows children can resume in-person learning safe,” she said.

“This is where we know the process can begin for effective learning recovery and accelerated learning.

“This is where hope is restored and where we roll up our sleeves to ameliorate the fallout of COVID 19 on education.”

She noted that students who do not have uniforms are free to go to school appropriately dressed and the ministry will work with social services to assure that children needing assistance are able to access it.

While most schools can reopen after months of ongoing repairs, Hanna-Martin indicated that TA Thompson Jr High School and Uriah McPhee Primary School may require some students to remain in virtual learning for a short period until those repairs are complete.

In her voice note to members last night, Wilson said: “Let me remind you. Whether Bahamian or non-Bahamian, you are first a human being. You are a professional, you are mothers, fathers, and grandparents. You have rights and you should be treated with respect and you should be treated fairly. Let no one intimidate you. Let no one threaten your job, again you have rights, and being absent one day from school does not result in a pay cut.”