‘IT DOESN’T WORK’: Govt finds ‘impractical’ clauses in public procurement legislation

“People feel disconnected from government because they are not getting real information”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said yesterday that some clauses in the public procurement legislation enacted last September are “impractical”, noting that the legislation and e-procurement portal will be upgraded and modernized.

Simon Wilson, while speaking at the weekly press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, noted that the Public Procurement Act was drafted 10 years ago.

“It is a very complex piece of legislation. Governments had moved very slow to implement it because of the complexity of the Public Procurement Act,” said Wilson, noting that the legislation implemented last September was done “in the absence of things that make it work” such as manuals, training and regulations.

“It’s not a very easy Act. It’s not a trivial piece of legislation,” said Wilson.

“The government’s position is that the Act needs to be revised and the regulations need to be put in place to make it function.

“The framework is excellent but when you look at the actual clauses in the Act, it’s impractical.”

Of note, Wilson pointed out that the legislation mandates that any procurement under the Act must be out to tender for 30 days.

“Imagine you want to buy disinfectant spray. You get three quotes and you have to hold those quotes for 30 days before you can make the purchase,” said Wilson.

“That’s a very impractical approach.

“In addition, there is this online portal, which was purchased by the government 12 years ago, [is] old and cumbersome.

“You have merchants who complain that they’re interested in projects over $1 million dollars and they are getting hits, they’re checking the hits and it’s for three tires. It’s a waste of time.

“People feel disconnected from government because they are not getting real information.

“The legislation is going to be upgraded and modernized and the portal is going to be upgraded and modernized.”