Island-wide police operations lead to 41 arrests, numerous citations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 445 motorists were checked by officials across the island of New Providence as part of a coordinated effort involving Operation Ceasefire, Secure City 2.0, the Mobile Division, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force last week.
According to police, these efforts resulted in the arrest of 41 individuals for various criminal offenses, including armed robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of dangerous drugs, causing harm, threats of death, and outstanding warrants of arrest related to both criminal and traffic matters.
Additionally, 35 traffic citations were issued to motorists for failing to comply with traffic laws and regulations.