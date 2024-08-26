Island-wide police operations lead to 41 arrests, numerous citations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 445 motorists were checked by officials across the island of New Providence as part of a coordinated effort involving Operation Ceasefire, Secure City 2.0, the Mobile Division, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force last week.

