Island Pay prepaid Mastercard kiosk supports Café Johnny Canoe cashless restaurant concept

Visitors can purchase prepaid Mastercard at restaurant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Pay Group Ltd (Island Pay) has established digital payment kiosks at high-traffic locations across New Providence, with one of its newest kiosks having been recently installed at Café Johnny Canoe on Baha Mar Boulevard. Patrons of the restaurant can purchase a prepaid Mastercard debit card through the kiosk, which can be used at Café Johnny Canoe or anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

“When we decided that we wanted Café Johnny Canoe to be a cashless establishment, we were reluctant to pursue it because of the number of people who either do not have a credit card or perhaps have one but did not bring it with them, “said Denise Pikramenos, manager. “We knew we needed to find a way to accommodate our customers while maintaining our cashless facility.

“We were very excited to be introduced to Island Pay. Island Pay installed a kiosk on the property, which is a tremendous convenience for our customers. The kiosk is simple to use and allows the customers to purchase a prepaid Mastercard on site, which they can use to purchase their meals. The benefits of this card are tremendous, as it is an actual Mastercard, which can be used worldwide — not only at Café Johnny Canoe.”

Pikramenos added: “The customer service and response time from the Island Pay team has been fantastic. We are extremely pleased with our decision to contract with Island Pay and install their kiosk at our business.”

Jeffrey Beckles, managing director at Island Pay, noted: “Our partnership with Café Johnny Canoe is another excellent example of how we are serving our community by increasing access to digital payment services — online and in-store. Anyone can purchase a prepaid Mastercard debit card at our kiosks — you do not have to be an Island Pay customer to buy one or to use the kiosk. The entire process takes only two minutes and increases the convenience and payment flexibility for the customer exponentially.

“Prepaid cards are an excellent payment option because in addition to providing accessibility to digital payment services for those who are ‘unbanked’, they help you protect your funds and financial details because no personal or account information is required to obtain one. This makes it easier and safer for you to make payments while traveling without worrying about the security of your finances. You also have no charges or overdraft or balance fees to pay off.”

Beckles explained: “This partnership, along with our recently announced partnerships with BTC and Bahama Eats, are all critical to our mission to revolutionize the way that Bahamians and people across the Caribbean use and access money. By installing Island Pay kiosks at businesses like Café Johnny Canoe, we are not only supporting the digitization our future, but also creating a safer community for all.”