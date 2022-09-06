Island Pay aims to promote financial inclusion through mobile money at the prestigious CTU ICT Week 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Pay is bringing its expertise and vision to the forefront at the Caribbean’s largest telecommunications conference, CTU ICT Week 2022 in The Bahamas.

As a champion in the fight to democratize access to money in underserved regions, Island Pay’s team will join a panel discussion on the role of telecommunications in advancing financial inclusion.

“Island Pay is proud to be the only fintech invited to participate in such an important event,” said Jeffrey N. Beckles, Island Pay’s managing director.

“It is a testament to our success and validation of the incredible potential that mobile money has in advancing the economic and social development of The Bahamas and Caribbean countries. We see countless opportunities to partner with telcos to be a driving force in bringing more people access to money and to the digital economy,” said Beckles.

Island Pay, which is also a sponsor of the event, hopes to educate those in the telecom space about the many ways in which they can play a leading role in helping to drive the adoption of digital currencies and the use of digital wallets.

Beckles said: “Telecoms have a major role to play in making sure more people and businesses can participate in the digital economy in ways that were previously unavailable to them. This includes enabling technology for our ATM/Kiosk network, offering mobile top-up plans to digital wallet customers, and accepting payment in Sand Dollars, The Bahamas Central Bank Digital Currency, among others.”

As a trailblazer in the digital currency sector, Island Pay has proudly secured several global and regional firsts, including launching the world’s first digital currency credit card in partnership with MasterCard and The Central Bank of the Bahamas, the first in the world to integrate The Central Bank Digital Currency, the Sand Dollar, into ATMs, and the first to begin distribution of government benefits through its mobile wallet.

It has plans to launch additional products and services to promote digital wallet and mobile money adoption across the region later this year.