Island Luck donates $30K to Sandilands Rehabilitation Center

NASSAU. BAHAMAS — Island Luck (IL) executives are standing firm on their decision to donate $30,000 to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), despite backlash from critics who call it hypocritical. Detractors argue that the gaming company has contributed to the very issue—gambling addiction—that health officials continue to battle.

IL’s Vice President of Marketing, Kenny Mackey, defended the donation, stating that the company is “putting their money where their mouth is” by supporting health professionals in their efforts to assist individuals struggling with gambling addiction. He emphasized that IL remains committed to promoting responsible gaming across the country.

The donation coincides with Gambling Addiction Awareness Month, observed under the theme “Choose Your Path: Healthy Choices, Bright Future.”

SRC’s Gambling Addiction Program Chairperson, Paulette Dean, said the funds will be used to enhance preventive measures, provide critical interventions, and offer counseling and educational resources to support recovery and overall well-being.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

