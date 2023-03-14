Island Luck donates $30,000 for Gambling Awareness month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Island Luck, in observance of Gambling Awareness Month, donated $30,000 to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre to support their efforts in promoting patron safety.

The contribution is intended to train and assist Sandilands Rehabilitative representatives in their mission to aid individuals who fall victim to gambling addictions. Island Luck plans to initiate further programs to emphasize the importance of customer safety, including training for their customer-facing staff to effectively identify potential harmful behavior and appropriate responses. Additionally, Island Luck will be attending the Gambling Awareness conference later this year.

Kenny Mackey, Head of Island Luck marketing, emphasized consumer control and stated that the safety protocols initiated by Island Luck are in place to ensure customers are responsible and safe.

“Island Luck, as a leader in the gaming industry, believes it must actively work to ensure the safe participation of customers in the entertainment they provide,” Mackey said. He also commended the strategic work of “the village,” which includes partners from Sandilands Rehabilitation Center and The Bahamas Gaming Board.

“You are always in control. We want our customers to understand that we have certain guardrails in place for their safety,” he added. “Similar to highways, there are established speed limits. However, when a motorist exceeds those speed limits, there are measures in place to assist them from harm. So, in the same way, we encourage customers to know their limits and of course stay within it.”

Paulette Dean, chairperson of the gambling addiction and awareness program at Sandilands, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating that it has yielded many benefits to the lives of individuals at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center and the community through both public and private healthcare systems. The program plans to conduct training for several cohorts of community resource persons to join the team in the next 18 months.

Dr. Sean Leonardo Knowles, a specialized physician in gambling disorders, highlighted the seriousness of the illness and why the initiative was important. Up to 50% of individuals with a gambling disorder will have a comorbid condition that can range from mental illnesses to health issues.

For individuals needing emergency assistance with their addiction, trained counselors are available between 6pm to 10pm at 425-2360. The service will be extended to midnight after March.