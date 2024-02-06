Island Aviators announces exclusive media partnership with 103.5 The Beat Radio, and ILTV for upcoming event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Aviators, in partnership with 103.5 The Beat Radio and ILTV, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated “FLY TO THE BEACH – Escape to Sandy Point, Abaco” VIP Exclusive Beach Party. This media collaboration aims not only to deliver an unparalleled luxury beach event but also to shine a spotlight on the settlement of Sandy Point and its vibrant community.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, this exclusive event will bring together jet setters, influencers, and international travelers for a day of indulgence and entertainment on the pristine shores of Sandy Point, Abaco. Attendees will have the opportunity to fly in style with Island Aviators, touching down directly on the picturesque beach of Sandy Point for an unforgettable experience.

In addition to offering attendees a taste of luxury and adventure, this event will provide invaluable exposure for Sandy Point and its residents. Through extensive media coverage by 103.5 The Beat Radio and ILTV, the beauty of Sandy Point’s landscape, its people’s warmth, and its culture’s richness will be showcased. This exposure can potentially attract future visitors, investors, and opportunities for the community, bolstering economic growth and sustainability in the region.

“This partnership is about more than just hosting a lavish beach party,” said Dwayne Bassett, co-owner of Island Aviators. “It’s about celebrating the beauty and uniqueness of Sandy Point and its residents, while also highlighting the incredible tourism potential of the Bahama Islands as a whole.”

Bassett said: “We aim to create an unforgettable experience for our guests, combining luxury air travel with world-class entertainment on the stunning beaches of Sandy Point, Abaco.”

Sandy Point, nestled on the southwestern tip of Abaco, offers a serene escape. With its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich cultural heritage, Sandy Point embodies the essence of paradise. By showcasing the natural beauty and unique charm of Sandy Point, Island Aviators aim to encourage travelers to explore the diverse offerings of the Bahamas, as this is the first of a series of Fly To The Beach events that will touch down in other islands throughout the Bahamas.

Attendees can expect an array of exclusive offerings, including Seaplane packages where you land on the beach and walk up to your private cabana, gourmet cuisine, live music on a floating stage, and much more. With limited VIP packages available, this event promises to be an intimate and unforgettable affair.

“We are proud to partner with Island Aviators to bring this exceptional event to Sandy Point,” said Byron McCartney, Director of Business Solutions at Verizon Media Group (home of 103.5 The Beat & ILTV). “Through our media platforms, we hope to amplify the voices of Sandy Point residents, promote sustainable tourism practices, and inspire others to discover the magic of the Bahamas.”

For more information about the “FLY TO THE BEACH – Escape to Sandy Point, Abaco” VIP Exclusive Beach Party and to reserve your VIP package, visit www.islandaviators.com or contact JJ Turnquest at 813-0088.