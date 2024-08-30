Is it time for the government to introduce campaign finance reform?

VideosAugust 30, 2024August 30, 2024 at 4:40 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Calling for legislation is not enough. How is the Public Disclosure Act working out for us? What about all the laws pertaining to procurement? Let’s advocate, protest and demand existing laws be functional before asking for more.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*