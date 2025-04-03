Iram Lewis Has Not Harmed the FNM – He Has Harmed the Country

Dear Editor,

Iram Lewis’s decision to walk away from the Free National Movement and align himself with the Coalition of Independents is being discussed in some quarters as a blow to the FNM. It is anything but. The party has lost nothing. What Mr. Lewis has done is abandon a legacy party for a movement that thrives on outrage, misinformation, and radicalism, with no clear path to responsible governance.

While he is well within his rights to associate with whomever he chooses—this is, after all, a democracy—his choice carries consequences not just for himself but for the country. The Coalition of Independents is not a party rooted in sound political philosophy or proven leadership. It is an assembly of individuals who lack the experience, understanding, and temperament required to guide a modern, complex nation like The Bahamas.

This is not a matter of political preference; it is a matter of national interest. What Mr. Lewis has done is lend credibility to a movement that threatens the very values we hold dear: civility in public life, the rule of law, economic stability, and democratic order. He has given fuel to a fire that, if allowed to grow, will burn down the standards of decency and seriousness we ought to expect from those who seek high office.

This move will be remembered as one of the greatest political missteps of his career—a short-sighted decision that prioritizes noise over nation and ego over principle. It sends a message that personal ambition now outweighs collective responsibility. That is dangerous.

The FNM has survived worse. It will rebuild, refocus, and rise again. What is far more worrying is the broader implication of legitimizing a fringe movement that seeks power without accountability and influence without credibility.

If Mr. Lewis wanted to retire from public life, that would have been an honorable choice. Instead, he has chosen to hand his voice, name, and reputation to a cause that will be the greatest demise of democratic maturity in our country—if it is ever allowed to succeed.

We must call this what it is: a reckless betrayal of the standards of leadership. And we must reject any effort to normalize what should be clearly seen for what it is—a dangerous shift toward the politics of resentment, division, and unpreparedness.

The Bahamas deserves better. We are in serious times, and serious times require serious people.

Janice Kemp