INVITATION TO JOIN FORCES: Lincoln Bain calls on Bahamian third parties to unite as one

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lincoln Bain, leader of the recently established Coalition of Independents and well-known member of Bahamian Evolution, yesterday called on political third parties in the country to unite as one.

Bain said that while he has full confidence in the independent candidates of his party and that they have the support of “the majority of Bahamians who are ready for change”, he believes third parties such as his would be stronger together.

He volunteered to willingly step down as leader of the Coalition of Independents to “allow the people to choose who should lead the unified body”, should his proposal be accepted.

“While I do not share the view of some political observers that a third party cannot win unless they unite, I do believe that we would be even stronger if we unite,” Bain said in a statement.

“With that in mind, I call for third parties to put aside differences and unite for the sake of our nation — to come to the table and hold hands to lead us into the new Bahamas.

“The reservation for many third parties has always been who will lead and what will we name it. To this end, I hereby express my willingness to step down as a leader in order to save our nation. This would allow the people to choose who should lead the unified body.

“It is time for all leaders to put personal ambitions aside to humble ourselves and put country first.

“We further call for the members of these organizations to speak to your leaders and encourage them to come to the table and join forces in an effort to defeat the FNM (Free National Movement) and PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) and restore our nation.

“We ask those following to not watch what their leaders say but rather watch what they do. Their actions will determine if they are about self or truly about nation.”

He added: “Our country is at a critical turning point in its history. Decades of mismanagement and corruption has brought us to the point where many Bahamians are feeling hopeless personally and collectively…

“Many Bahamians are politically hurt, dejected, jaded and scared by decades of disappointment.

“We are ready for change. It is therefore of critical importance for a truly new option to emerge to take this country where we all know it can be. It is time for a group of visionary Bahamians to take us there.”