INVESTMENTS ON THE RISE: Volume of shares traded on BISX grew 32% in Q3, Central Bank reports

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The domestic capital market saw positive developments during the third quarter as, most notably, the volume of shares traded on the Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX) grew by 32 percent.

The regulator, in its third-quarter economic review, noted: “The domestic capital market registered positive developments during the third quarter, in line with the gradual recovery in the domestic economy.

“Specifically, the volume of shares traded on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange grew by 32.2 percent to 2,778,936, a reversal from the 7.6 percent contraction to 1,084,256 in the same quarter of 2020.

“Correspondingly, the aggregate value of shares traded more than doubled to $26.5 million from $11.5 million in the second quarter, and the 48.2 percent growth in 2020.”

The regulator also noted that during the review quarter, the BISX All-Share Price Index firmed by 5.5 percent to 2,081.38 points, contrasting with a 1.5 percent falloff a year earlier.

“Similarly, market capitalization increased by 1.5 percent to $8.4 billion, albeit a slowdown from an expansion of 64.8 percent in the previous year),” the regulator reported.

“As it relates to market listings, the number of publicly-traded securities on the exchange decreased by five to 234, and comprised 20 ordinary shares, seven preference shares and 207 debt tranches, of which BRS and BGS and corporate bonds stood at 196 and 11, respectively.”