Investment in Education

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Fox Foundation founder, Dr. Adrian Fox on Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony at The Government High School for the construction of a 25m – pool said that the Foundation along with other industry partners are committed to the advancement of education in The Bahamas.

He along with other gaming stakeholders, including the IL Cares Foundation gav the financial backing to ensure that the nation’s youth have resources needed to thrive.

This includes the construction of eight swimming pools within the government school system and track and field facilities in the future.