Investigation launched after RBDF vessel incident in Inagua

MATTHEW TOWN, INAGUA — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has launched an investigation after HMBS Durward Knowles collided with a jetty while entering Matthew Town, Inagua, on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the vessel lost control of its controllable pitch propeller system around 7:54 a.m. Despite attempts to reverse, the engines unexpectedly surged forward, causing the ship to make contact with the dock.

No injuries were reported and nearby vessels were not affected, thanks to what officials described as the “immediate and decisive actions” of the Bridge Team.

The RBDF confirmed that the Durward Knowles underwent technical repairs earlier this summer to address the same issue. A full technical review is now underway to determine the cause and implement corrective measures.