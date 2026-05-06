 Intruder flees home after confrontation with resident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police are investigating a late-night burglary in Yellow Elder Gardens after a resident discovered an intruder inside his home and confronted him.

The incident reportedly occurred off Tucker Road in the Big Pond community of Yellow Elder.According to initial reports, shortly after 11:00 p.m., a male resident contacted police after returning home and discovering an unknown man inside his residence. The suspect reportedly gained entry through the front door. Officers from the Mobile Division responded to the scene.

The victim told police that he confronted the intruder, leading to a physical altercation during which the suspect produced a sharp object. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene but had initially left a vehicle parked in front of the residence. He later returned and removed the vehicle before officers arrived. The vehicle is described as a Chevrolet Malibu bearing license plate number AZ9782.

The investigation continues.