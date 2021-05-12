INTO THE FUTURE: Bahamas Cabinet goes digital

Thompson says ministers do not have to physically attend Cabinet meetings to participate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet of The Bahamas has now transitioned to a digital platform designed to improve the processes and operating procedures in the Cabinet Office, according to State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson.

Thompson officially announced the launch of the Bahamas E-Cabinet Management Information System yesterday during a virtual press conference. The system, which was developed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, cost the government approximately $600,000.

Thompson noted that the platform allows the prime minister as well as ministers and the Cabinet secretary to access and sign documents online. According to Thompson, the platform is an integral part of the overall digital transformation strategy of the government.

“The system was designed and implemented to improve business processes and operating procedures in the Cabinet office,” said Thompson, noting that Cabinet ministers will not have to physically be in attendance at Cabinet meetings to participate.

He noted that yesterday’s Cabinet meeting marked the first in the digital platform, which he said was the first end-to-end Cabinet solution in the Caribbean.

“Once Cabinet makes a decision, a written conclusion will come out and that is what is acted upon,” said Thompson.

“This process will allow us to get those conclusions out a lot quicker. If we are able to get the conclusions out more quickly, those decisions can be acted upon more swiftly.

“The system is designed to be more efficient and to help the prime minister and Cabinet ministers with time management.

“The prime minister can go into the system and approve papers and approve an agenda at any place, at any time. That makes it far more convenient with respect to his time and it’s the same for ministers. You don’t have to be in office to continue the work of Cabinet.”